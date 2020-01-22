Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Voting Begins for Elections to Telangana Urban Local Bodies, TRS Hopes for Good Show

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has said his party would win a lion's share of wards and divisions.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Voting Begins for Elections to Telangana Urban Local Bodies, TRS Hopes for Good Show
File photo of people standing in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for the elections in Telangana. (Ramana/News18)

Hyderabad: Voting for elections to urban local bodies in Telangana began on Wednesday with the ruling TRS hopeful of a strong showing and the opposition BJP and Congress eyeing to make a mark.

As many as 120 municipalities and nine corporations will go for polls on Wednesday with over 53 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise.

Polling will be held from 7am to 5pm. Counting will be taken up on January 25.

However, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and results declared on January 27.

“We have made all arrangements to make the polling smooth and fast. There will be an average of 800 voters per booth,” Telangana State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy said.

Replying to a query, he said the situation in clash-hit Bhainsa town was normal and polling will be held there.

The polls will be held for 2,647 wards in municipalities and 382 divisions in corporations. However, councillors to 80 wards and three divisions had been elected unopposed.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has said his party would win a lion's share of wards and divisions.

"There are no takers for BJP tickets and Congress is also struggling to field candidates in many seats," he has said.

Both the national parties, which had failed to put up a good show in rural local bodies elections held last year, are keen to prove their strength this time.

As per the statistics provided by the commission, Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while BJP in over 700.

In a first of its kind step in the country, the commission will use facial recognition app in a bid to counter impersonation of voters on Wednesday and ten polling stations in Kompally Municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district have been selected for the pilot project.

There will be 7,961 polling stations with 45,000 staff overseeing the poll process, a statement from the SEC said.

The state police said it has taken all measures for maintenance of law and order during the polling.

A total of 50,000 personnel have been deployed for fair and peaceful conduct of elections. Special arrangements have been made in Left Wing extremist affected districts, an official release said.

Police said Rs 51.36 lakh cash and liquor worth Rs 21.22 lakh were seized by flying squads formed across the state in the run-up to the polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram