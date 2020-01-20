Telangana Municipal Elections Set for January 22 as Parties End Campaign

Hyderabad: Ahead of municipal polls in Telangana on January 22, a deafening Campaign by political parties in the fray came to an end on Monday.

With state election commission enforcing the code of conduct, the TRS, BJP and the Congress stopped campaign in 9 municipal corporations and 120 municipalities. Ministers, MLAs, MPs participated in the poll campaign wooing voters with multiple sops.

The ruling TRS, the Congress are main rivals with BJP, TJS, CPI and TDP are also in the poll fray. During campaigning, leaders resorted to mud-slinging on each other besides levelling charges of corruption and irregularities.

TRS working and minister KT Rama Rao displayed confidence that they will "win lion's share of wards and divisions.” “There are no takers for BJP tickets and Congress is also struggling to field candidates in many seats," he said.

The Election Commission has warned the parties of serious action if poll code is violated.

The election body has set up a total of 1438 polling stations in 9 municipal Corporations and 6325 in 120 municipalities. The results are to be declared on January 25.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has the highest number of polling stations at 411, followed by Karimnagar at 348 and Ramagundam at 242.

The people will elect 325 corporators for nine corporations and 2727 councillors will be elected for 120 municipalities. The poll body has made required arrangements for the polls in all the districts.

In an exception, the Karim Nagar municipal Corporation will hold polls on January 25 and the results will be declared on January 27. The results shall require a clearance from the high court.

Polling will be held on January 22 from 8 am to 5 pm.

