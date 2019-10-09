Telangana Opposition Parties to Observe State-wide Bandh in Solidarity with Striking RTC Employees
Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar also warned of stringent action against private bus operators who overcharge passengers.
A view of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station during TSRTC employees' strike over various demands, in Hyderabad, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana opposition parties will announce a state-wide bandh on Thursday in support of the protesting state road transport corporation employees who have been demanding merger of the RTC with the government.
An all-party meeting held in Press Club here, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor Ashwsthama slammed the government for its ‘adamant attitude’ towards the protesters.
The opposition parties, including BJP, TDP, CPI, CPM, TJS, expressed serious displeasure over the K Chandrasekhar Rao government’s decision to dismiss the striking employees of the RTC. The parties termed TRS government’s move ‘dictatorial.’
Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chairman M Kodandaram said that they will announce a state bandh on Thursday in protest against the government.
TDP leader R Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the people will teach the government a lesson for its 'undemocratic' decision of dismissing the employees.
“Strikes and protests are democratic rights of the employees and staff to achieve their demands, the opposition parties intensify the strikes until the KCR government concedes to the demands,” he added.
CPM leader Thammineni Veerabhadram also hit out at the Chief Minister for his dictatorial attitude. “Telangana has the history of smashing dictatorial leaders,” he said.
CPI Leaders Ch Venkat Reddy and Dr Ch Sudhakar warned they will review their support to the TRS for Huzur Nagar bypoll if KCR faills to protect RTC employees’ interests.
The state government, on the other hand, is planning to appoint new staff in the RTC against the striking employees. RTC MD Sunil Sharma held a meeting regarding the appointment.
Against the backdrop of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees' strike, the Transport department took all necessary measures and buses, both state-owned and private, are plying without causing any inconvenience to the people, the Minister said.
"A total of 3,116 RTC buses, 1,933 private buses along with other vehicles have been put to use. Based on the rush these two days, more vehicles will be put into action. "Railway authorities have also increased frequency of Metro and MMTS services. With the help from all departments concerned, measures were taken so that there was no impact of the strike," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
