1-min read

Telangana Parties Meet Guv Over KCR's 'Tuglaq-like' Decision to Raze Secretariat, Threaten to Approach SC

Stating that they will soon move the Supreme Court against the proposal to demolish Secretariat, the leaders slammed chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking 'unilateral decision'.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
Telangana Parties Meet Guv Over KCR's 'Tuglaq-like' Decision to Raze Secretariat, Threaten to Approach SC
File photo of Telangana CM and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Seeking intervention of governor ESL Narasimhan to use his powers against proposed demolition of Secretariat, an all-party delegation on Monday vowed to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home minister Amit Shah over the issue.

Stating that they will soon move the Supreme Court against the proposal to demolish existing Secretariat and build a new one at Erram Manzil, the leaders slammed chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking "unilateral decision".

"This will only lead to wastage of public money as the existing structures are in good condition," they said. The leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor and urged him to use his discretionary powers under Section 8 to protect the structures from being demolished.

Later they told media that KCR is taking 'Tuglaq-like' decisions to misuse public funds and trying to demolish existing Secretariat for a new one.

Former MP Vivek led the team to Raj Bhavan and submitted the memorandum against the KCR's decision.

He said that the all-party will delegation will soon meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home minister Amit Shah against KCR decision to demolish Secretariat.

"We have appealed to the Governor to intervene and stop demolition of existing structures in the Secretariat and prevent KCR to build a new Assembly at Errum Manzil, which will lead to demolition of the heritage structure," the leaders said.

BJP leader DK Aruna accused KCR of suffering from mental illness. "KCR believes that he is everything for Telangana and no one else has any stake. She charged that it is a unilateral decision. We will move apex court of the country if the governor fails to take steps," she said.

Aruna also accused KCR government of giving Rs 2,000 pension to beneficiaries and Rythu Bandhu scheme to 50 per cent farmers.

Revanth Reddy said that the governor should stop the demolition plan of the chief minister. Revanth also alleged that KCR is trying to destroy land records from 1956 only to protect his benami lands in Shamshabad. Governor and the chief minister have to shoulder responsibility if the land records are ruined by the government, he added.

The delegation also comprised BJP leader Ch Ramachandra Reddy, Congress leaders, K Jana Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Jivan Reddy, Revanth Reddy, TDP leaders L Ramana, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, TJS Chief Kodandaram, Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao and others.

