Telangana Plans Massive Year-long Celebrations for PV Narasimha Rao's 100th Birth Anniv, Cong Smells Conspiracy

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to mark the centenary birthday celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in a big way for a year from June 28.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed a committee under the leadership of MP (Rajya Sabha) Dr K Keshav Rao. The Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, PV Narasimha Rao's son PV Prabhakar Rao, daughter Vani Devi, Ministers from Karimnagar (united) district where the former Prime Minister belongs, Etela Rajender, KT Rama Rao, Official Language Commission Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Central Sahitya Academy awardee and noted writer “Ampasayya” Naveen will be members in the Committee.

KCR said "PV rendered yeoman service as the Prime Minister, Freedom Fighter, Educationist, and Literary figure. A man with such extraordinary qualities hailed from Telangana is a moment of pride for the state. To recollect, recall the great services rendered by PV in various fields, it is decided to celebrate his centenary celebrations on a grand scale."

"PV Narasimha Rao is not only a Congressman, but was our Prime Minister too. We have to respect him. KCR is doing the same," senior journalist Venu Gopal Reddy told News18. He also says that the Congress party neither owning him nor disowning and KCR owning him as a Telangana pride.

"Now the PV's family is out if the politics. Definitely, it benefits KCR politically as they are a stronghold in the different parts of the state especially, old Karimnagar district." Reddy added.

On many occasions, KCR alleged that the Congress party did not give the respect to PV Narasimha Rao and said, "The Congress party was not allowed even a metre land to bury the dead body of PV. All the Prime Minister's final rites were made in Raj Ghat of Delhi. But, PV was bought to Hyderabad and his dear body was half burnt. It's shame on the local and national leadership of the Congress party."

There was an allegation that the Congress national leadership was not agreed to give a piece of place for the remembrance of PV Narasimha Rao at Raj Ghat.

PV Narasimha Rao's dead body was bought to Hyderabad after his death and performed the funeral. The body of Rao was not burnt completely and then the Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy faced allegations of insulted the legendary leader PV Narasimha Rao.

After the death of Rao, Telangana Rastra Samithi tried to own him in the movement of separate statehood by saying the Congress party insulted the man of Telangana pride.

After the formation of Telangana, the government officially celebrating the birthday of Rao. But, the congress party disagrees with the TRS and alleges that the ruling party is trying to use the legacy of the former PM for their political needs.

"Rao is the only Telugu man who became the Prime Minister. That is the reason his funeral was made in Hyderabad and developed the place as 'PV Smriti vanam'," former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah told News18.

He also stated that he made many false promises like setting up a huge statue of Ambedkar, Jyoti Rao Phule any many more and the same thing will be repeated for PV also.

Reacting to a question of highjacking the legacy of PV by KCR, Laxmaiah said no one can depart Rao from the Congress and he is behind the development of the country with his economical reforms. "People are watching what is what and who is what." He added.