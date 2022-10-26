Telangana Police Foils Bid to ‘Buy’ KCR’s MLAs; TRS, BJP Trade Barbs as 3 Caught Red-handed

Three persons have been arrested in Telangana for allegedly trying to poach four MLAs of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday. This came after the Cyberabad police acting on a tip-off by the legislators conducted a raid at a farm house in Aziz Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy had alerted the police that attempts were being made to lure them to switch loyalties, IANS reported.

The police have reportedly seized Rs 15 crore so far. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the deal could be to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Ravindra said the MLAs alleged that some BJP leaders were trying to lure them to defect from the TRS by offering prominent posts, contracts and huge amount of cash.

The TRS has alleged that the BJP is trying to lure its MLAs to defect, adding that those detained by the police are close to BJP leaders.

TRS Social Media Convenor Y Sathish Reddy said the ‘three Agents’ of BJP came to bribe TRS MLAs.

The ‘Three Agents’ of Amit shah who came to bribe TRS MLAs are now decoded & bursted. Here are evidences of their links with BJP & RSS 👇#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/NiHtjbAD8k — YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 26, 2022

TRS leader Krishank said it is a big conspiracy against KCR government.

This is a conspiracy against KCR ji's Government by BJP's big leaders 👇🏾#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/8x9tPn1TM9 — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) October 26, 2022

Refuted KCR party’s allegation, BJP National Vice President D K Aruna termed it a “drama”.

చిల్లర రాజకీయాలు చేయడంలో దిట్ట ఐన కెసిఆర్ ఆడిన మరో నాటకమే "నలుగురు ఎమ్మెల్యేల కొనుగోలు" తెరాస నాయకుని ఫాం హౌస్ లో ఉన్న వారికి బిజెపి సభ్యత్వం కెసిఆర్ ఇచ్చిండా? తెరాస పార్టీ ఇచ్చిందా? ఈ నాటకంలో కెసిఆర్ పాత్ర లేదనుకుంటే యాదాద్రి లక్ష్మీనరసింహస్వామి సాక్షిగా ప్రమాణం చేసే దమ్ముందా? pic.twitter.com/FTWb2mDbVW — D K Aruna (@aruna_dk) October 26, 2022

“Another drama played by KCR who is big on petty politics is “buying four MLAs”. Did KCR give BJP membership to those in Terasa Nayak’s farm house? Did Teresa give a party? Yadadri Lakshminarasimhaswamy has the guts to swear as a witness if KCR has no role in this play?” she said.

