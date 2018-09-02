Telangana Politics LIVE: KCR Rains Pre-Poll Sops on Voters But Keeps Up Suspense Over Early Elections

The Telangana government has also announced a scheme for new mothers wherein the mothers will be given Rs 6,000 by the centre and state government each. As the state government is taking credit for the scheme, the Telangana BJP is alleging that the KC Rao government is taking credit for schemes being funded by the centre.
The 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting to report progress) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of the city would see Rao speaking on the progress made in various sectors during the last four years. About 25 lakh people are expected to take part.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress chief took a jibe at the chief minister KC Rao for calling the meeting.
Is this meeting being organized because KCR did not keep his promise of delivering Double Bedroom houses to the poor of Telangana ?
The cabinet, under chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao,has decided to increase the retirement age of priests to 65 years. Few days ago, the Telangana government had also hiked the salaries of the priests of Hindu temples at par with the government employees. In other decisions made at the cabinet meeting today, the government also announced hike in the salaries of ASHA workers and contractual medical staff.
The cabinet meeting has begun as chief minister KC Rao has arrived at the secretariat. Cabinet will be taking decision on whether or not to dissolve the assembly. KC Rao may also visit Raj Bhavan and meet governor Narasimhan. From Raj Bhavan, KC Rao and other ministers will go to Kongara Kalan to address the rally.
The cabinet meeting will begin after 2pm. Rao will address the mega rally, that is going to host about 25 lakh people, at 4 pm. Meanwhile, folk singers are entertaining the audience at the venue in Konagara Kalan village of Hyderabad's Reddy Rao district. Health camps have also been set up around the venue.
KC Rao's daughter has taken the responsibility of coordinating with the national media. Yet, KC Rao's nephew and irrigation minister T Harish Rao is missing from the scene. Harish has the reputation of making arrangements for such meetings and has been entrusted by KC Rao on several occasions for organising such events.
For the last 10 days, TRS leaders have been looking after the arrangements for the cabinet meeting that is scheduled to take place shortly today. the leaders have been visiting the meeting venue regularly, looking after the arrangements, except for senior ministers like Azmeera Chandulal, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageshwara Rao. Each minister has reportedly been given one tasked with the arrangements.
Preparations for the mega rally are in full swing at the venue which is expected to host an audience of 25 lakh people.
TRS Rally Brings Attention to Kongara Kalan | Kongara Kalan will be hosting "the mother of all rallies". This village in Ranga Reddy district was unknown to most until a month ago. The village is being talked about now. Real estate is eying the village now. Reportedly, in the last one month the land prices have almost doubled, owing to the popularity received due to the TRS's rally there. .
K Chandrashekar Rao does not want the Election Commission to do to him what JM Lyngdoh did to Chandrababu Naidu in 2003 - deprive him of cashing in on recent gains by denying early elections.
The Congress had earlier responded to the rally saying that the response to Gandhi's recent visit to Hyderabad had taken the TRS leaders by surprise. “Tremendous public response to the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad had sent shockwaves among TRS leaders. With the Congress party gaining strength organisationally across the state, Rao has already sensed a humiliating defeat in the next polls,” the state congress president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, had said.
All eyes are now on Telangana state cabinet meeting in Hyderabad as a decision on early polls could take place on Sunday afternoon. There is no official word it yet.
Senior Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy told Hindustan Times that if CM K Chandrashekar Rao — popularly known as KCR – dissolved the assembly, his party would request the Election Commission (EC) to delay the Telangana polls till January next year. "We will request the EC not to club the Telangana polls with the elections to four states in December and delay them so that time is available for us to ensure voters’ lists are not doctored," he said, adding that if their requests are not met, they will take the "legal route" and move the court.
TRS Leaders Head to KCR Rally | TRS lawmaker from Nizamabad and K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha posts a picture of cadre member heading to KCR's rally.
Congress MLC and ex-MP Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy says that Congress is ready for election. He challenges TRS and says that they won't win a single MLA seat in undivided Nalgonda district. He is confident that Congress will win in all constituencies. Reddy adds that he will retire from politics if TRS wins a single seat in Nalgonda.
KCR wants to shock the Congress by advancing elections which may disrupt its revival plans, giving an edge to the TRS. An extremely clever politician KCR has unwittingly made the state politics bi-polar by decimating all other parties, including the TDP and the YSRCP in the last four years. It has created a vacuum and the cadre of the TDP and he YSRCP may go with the Congress in the coming elections. The Left parties, like the CPM and the CPI which have a marginal presence in the state, will most likely align with the Congress. It makes the Congress a strong force and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s MIM, which is strong in the state capital, may play the role of a kingmaker if the results are hung in 119 member state Assembly. “In 2014 KCR won because the anti-TRS votes got badly divided among the Congress, the TDP, the YSRCP, the BJP, the Left parties, etc. Now except the Congress, he has decimated all others by engineering defections thinking that there will be no opposition to him in future. But the cadres have not shifted to the TRS. Now there is a direct fight between KCR and the Congress in the state. If these cadres go with the Congress, it would be really difficult for him. KCR has made the Telangana politics bi-polar unwittingly. “Either it will help him or it will work against him,” said a veteran politician and former Andhra Pradesh home minister MV Mysura Reddy. Who will have the last laugh? Only time will tell.
Telangana has about 13% Muslim votes and 2% Christian votes. Majority of them had backed the TRS in the 2014 elections and even in the subsequent bypolls. If TRS aligns with the BJP, these two vote banks may desert him en masse in favour of the opposition Congress dealing a huge blow to the ruling party. According to political analysts in Hyderabad, KCR is trying to play safe by planning to advance the elections even if the alliance fares badly in the Lok Sabha polls, at least his base will be safe in the state. “Our leader and chief minister KCR may advance the Assembly elections. He will not align with the BJP in Assembly polls. Nothing is decided about going with the BJP in the Lok Sabha election next year. A decision will be made only after the Assembly elections,” said a senior TRS leader. Congress, the main opposition, is gaining ground in rural areas and the state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy is preparing the ground for a powerful assault on TRS. Reddy, a four-time MLA and a former minister, is a retired fighter pilot. Proving all his detractors and sceptics wrong, Reddy has sent out a message that he can fight well both in the skies and also on the ground, claim state Congress leaders. The powerful Reddy caste which has backed KCR in the past seems to have decided to throw its weight behind their leader Uttam Kumar Reddy in the forthcoming elections. The SC/STs are also returning to the Congress fold, claims a local leader. With minorities, Reddys, SC/ST and a chunk of OBC votes, the Congress can really make the job tough for the TRS.
The BJP is reportedly keen on a pre-poll alliance with KCR for the Lok Sabha polls and he is not in a position to turn down their request. KCR is aware of the problems he is likely to face if he goes to both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP. And he thinks that safeguarding his state interests by advancing the Assembly polls is the best possible option before him.
The creator of Telangana state KCR rode to power in 2014 on his popularity. He has also tried to endear himself to the masses through various pro-people schemes in the last 50 months. But all is not well in the state. A shrewd politician KCR has sensed that even with all the pro-people work and deft handling of political crises, the voters may change their mind at the last minute and he wants to surprise them by advancing the elections.
About 25 lakh people are expected to take part,they said. State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said Friday that discussions had been held in the party on advancement of the assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken. Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, it is being speculated that the TRS government may opt for early polls on the presumption that there is a positive mood among people on the government. The speculation has also gained ground with transfers of officials, including IAS officers, during the last several days. Rao, who addressed mediapersons more than a fortnight ago, did not give a direct reply on reports of early assembly election, but said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule. He said various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win about 100 seats (out of 119) in the assembly polls.
State IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said Friday that discussions had been held in the party on advancement of the Assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken. Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.
However, it is being speculated that the TRS government may opt for early polls on the presumption that there is a positive mood among people on the government. The speculation has also gained ground with transfers of officials, including IAS officers, during the last several days.
Rao, who addressed mediapersons more than a fortnight ago, did not give a direct reply on reports of early assembly election, but said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule. He said various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win about 100 seats (out of 119) in the assembly polls.
Regional rival Congress has claimed that KCR is trying to advance the process as a “last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the “rising Congress wave”.
State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that the ruling TRS has failed to fulfil a single major election promise. “Tremendous public response to the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad had sent shockwaves among TRS leaders. With the Congress party gaining strength organisationally across the state, Rao has already sensed a humiliating defeat in the next polls,” he said.
“As a last attempt to protect his party from the rising Congress wave, the chief minister is going for early polls," he said.
But Rao must realise that he cannot stop a "Congress tsunami by any means," Reddy said in tele-conferences held with over 30,000 booth-level and mandal presidents of the party across the state.
