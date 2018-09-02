Telangana Politics LIVE: KCR Reaches Konagara Kalan for Mega Rally as Supporters Wait for Announcements

Telangana politics live updates: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has reached the Konagara Kalan rally venue after a delay of about 2 hours. The rally was scheduled to start at 4 pm. Earlier, KCR held a cabinet meeting in Hyderabad, which ended without any word on whether the CM will move for dissolution of Assembly and call early elections as is being speculated. However, according to the latest circular issued by the govt, the chief secretary has asked all departments to submit their proposals for consideration by the Council of Ministers by September 4. This has paved way for further speculation that KCR might call another Cabinet meeting on September 6 and dissolve the Assembly, thus calling for early elections.
Among the key decisions to emerge from Sunday's meeting is the increase in retirement age of priests and hike in salaries of ASHA workers and contractual staff in medical department. The action now shifts to a massive public meeting organised by KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Konagara Kalan in the outskirts of Hyderabad, where KCR is likely to announce the schemes to woo voters. The only speaker at the rally, billed as the ‘mother of all meetings’ is KCR. The Congress has threatened to move the Election Commission and court if KCR goes for early elections.
Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, might advance the Assembly elections to November or December to coincide with elections in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
Sep 2, 2018 6:27 pm (IST)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has arrived at the venue in Kongara Kalan and will be addressing the rally in a short while.
Sep 2, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)
Telangana Rashtra Samithi supporters throng the venue of the mega rally. CM K Chadrasekar Rao has reached the venue of the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha and is expected to address the gathering shortly.
Sep 2, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)
KCR Reaches Venue | Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao has has arrived at the venue of the mega rally at Kongara Kalan. At the 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha', the CM will address the supporters and is expected to talk about the progress made in several sectors during the last four years.
Sep 2, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has left for the venue of the rally in his chopper, Firstpost reported. The 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting to report progress) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of the city would see Rao highlighting the progress made in various sectors during the last four years.
Sep 2, 2018 5:52 pm (IST)
In another tweet, the opposition Congress party said that it was time that Telangana chief minister KCR ‘stopped fooling Muslims & ST's about his promise of 12% reservations’. The Congress further questioned if the meeting was being organised because KCR did not keep his promise of delivering 12% reservation to Muslims & ST’s.
A video surfaces of alleged TRS workers drinking liquor on a bus on its way to the CM's rally. The video which shows liqour being distributed to the passengers has been shared widely on social media. The Telangana Congress had also tweeted the video along with a four point 'crowd mobilisation formula' saying that the supporters were given money and booze.
Sep 2, 2018 5:34 pm (IST)
Ahead of CM K Chandrasekar Rao's rally, president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted photos of potholes on roads and attacked the CM by saying that if he had spent as much money on fixing potholes instead of fixing his posters, people would be living in a much safer Hyderabad.
Is KCR conducting a meeting to say how he has turned Hyderabad into a Pothole City? If only he spent as much money on fixing potholes instead of fixing his posters, we would be living in a much safer & better Hyderabad. #KCRFailedTelanganapic.twitter.com/Ow9dEEebkb
Passengers waiting for busses at RTC bus stand at Nalgonda say that they are facing problems as the busses were diverted to the TRS public meeting. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation had announced buses were diverted in view of the TRS party’s Pragathi Nivedana Sabha.
Sep 2, 2018 5:15 pm (IST)
People flock to TRS rally venue in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. The mega rally will be addressed by CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao.
People throng to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rally venue in Ranga Reddy district. The rally will be addressed by CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao later today. #Telanganapic.twitter.com/3e27bFVwzb
KCR Likely to Arrive at 6 pm | Cultural performances at the venue commenced at 4 pm and are currently underway. Telangana CM KCR is expected to arrive at the venue at around 6 pm. The CM would be highlighting the progress made in various sectors during the last four years, TRS sources had said.
Sep 2, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)
TRS party tweeted photographs of state IT minister KT Rama Rao and MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla interacting with national and international media representative at the venue of Pragathi Nivedana Sabha.
Telangana Congress took a dig at chief minister KCR's rally and tweeted a four point 'formula for crowd mobilisation'. In the tweet, the opposition party alleged that the people were given money to attend the rally and were also provided with free alcohol. The video shows alleged supporters drinking liquor in the bus.
Earlier in the day, MP of Nizamabad and chief minister KCR's daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla tweeted photographs of the preparations ahead of KCR’s grand rally and said that cadres from the Nizamabad constituency were gearing up to leave for Hyderabad.
As per sources, KCR abides by recommendations of his astrologers and the CM may call for another cabinet meet on September 6, which according to the astrologers is an auspicious day.
Sep 2, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)
Stepping up its attack on TRS, Telangana Congress said that not a single promise made by KCR has been delivered to the people of Telangana. The opposition Congress further alleged that the CM was spending Rs 500 crores on this meeting to distract people's attention from his failed promises.
Next Cabinet Meet Likely to be Held on September 6 | Sources say that the next cabinet meeting will be help on September 6. The chief secretary of Telangana government has advised to send all departmental proposals to the cabinet by September 4. A cabinet meeting was also held today before the mega rally.
Sep 2, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)
Women workers of the TRS Party seen preparing for the mega rally. At the event, Telangana chief minister KCR is expected to address the crowd and will throw light on the achievements of his government.
Sep 2, 2018 3:59 pm (IST)
Telangana Congress meanwhile attacked KCR and questioned the intent of the meeting. It asked if the meeting was being organised because the CM could not fulfil his promises of controlling farmers' suicides in the state. In the tweet, the opposition further said more than 4000 farmers had committed suicide in Telangana and claimed that the state was number 2 in farmers' suicides in the country.
What is being termed as the "mother of all rallies" is expected to host an audience of about 25 lakh people at Pragathi Nivedana Sabha in Kongara Kalan. But sources say that not more than one lakh people had arrived at the venue till 3 pm. The rally will begin at 4 pm. Rainy weather has been a spoilsport for the rally since Saturday night.
Sep 2, 2018 3:19 pm (IST)
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao tweeted pictures of farmers going to attend the mega rally at Pragathi Nivedana Sabha in Reddy district.
20,000 plus Farmers from Khammam led by MP Srinivas Reddy Garu have started for the #PragathiNivedanaSabha in 2000 tractors!!
A young TRS supporter gears up for the "mother of all rallies".
Sep 2, 2018 3:12 pm (IST)
With less than an hour left for the rally at Konagara Kalan, the TRS is hopeful that it is going to be massive rally, though the rainy weather may play a spoilsport. The chief minister is expected to deliver an hour and half long speech, highlighting the achievements of his government.
Sep 2, 2018 3:08 pm (IST)
The Telangana government has also announced a scheme for new mothers wherein the mothers will be given Rs 6,000 by the centre and state government each. As the state government is taking credit for the scheme, the Telangana BJP is alleging that the KC Rao government is taking credit for schemes being funded by the centre.
Sep 2, 2018 2:58 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress chief took a jibe at the chief minister KC Rao for calling the meeting.
In the maga rally scheduled to be held at 4pm, Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, is expected to address the audience and highlight the achievements of his government over the past 4 years.
Sep 2, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)
The honorary wage of the Gopala Mithras (friend of the cowherd) has been increased to Rs 8,500. The salaries of ANM's have also been increased from Rs 11,000 to Rs 21,000, while the contractual doctors's salary has been hiked to Rs 40,000.
The 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting to report progress) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of the city would see Rao speaking on the progress made in various sectors during the last four years. About 25 lakh people are expected to take part.
State IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said Friday that discussions had been held in the party on advancement of the Assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken. Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.
However, it is being speculated that the TRS government may opt for early polls on the presumption that there is a positive mood among people on the government. The speculation has also gained ground with transfers of officials, including IAS officers, during the last several days.
Rao, who addressed mediapersons more than a fortnight ago, did not give a direct reply on reports of early assembly election, but said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule. He said various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win about 100 seats (out of 119) in the assembly polls.
Regional rival Congress has claimed that KCR is trying to advance the process as a “last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the “rising Congress wave”.
State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that the ruling TRS has failed to fulfil a single major election promise. “Tremendous public response to the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad had sent shockwaves among TRS leaders. With the Congress party gaining strength organisationally across the state, Rao has already sensed a humiliating defeat in the next polls,” he said.
“As a last attempt to protect his party from the rising Congress wave, the chief minister is going for early polls," he said.
But Rao must realise that he cannot stop a "Congress tsunami by any means," Reddy said in tele-conferences held with over 30,000 booth-level and mandal presidents of the party across the state.