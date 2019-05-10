English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Rural Body Polls: 77.63% Polling Registered in Second Phase
The election was held for 179 ZPTCs, for which 805 candidates, including 162 independents, are in the fray.
Voters pose for a photograph at a polling station as they show their finger marked with indelible ink (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The second phase of polls to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies saw 77.63 per cent of over 50 lakh voters exercised their franchise, the State Election Commission said here on Friday.
The election was held for 179 ZPTCs, for which 805 candidates, including 162 independents, are in the fray. Officials said polling was held for 1850 MPTCs, for which 6,146 candidates are in the fray.
The SEC said the poll percentage stood at 77.63 per cent. The elections were held from 7 AM to 5 PM, while in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, it started at 7 AM and concluded at 4 PM, officials said.
Unanimous elections had earlier been held for 63 MPTCs and one ZPTC seat. The first phase of polling on May 6 witnessed 76.80 per cent voter turnout. The Telangana State Election Commission had last month released the election schedule for 5,817 MPTCs and 539 ZPTCs and announced that the first phase polls would held on May 6, the second on May 10 and the third on May 14.
Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to two upper tiers of local bodies. The elections are being held through ballot and counting would be held on May 27, officials had earlier said.
After the ZPTC and MPTC polls, Mandal Praja Parishad and Zilla Praja Parishad (ZPP) members will be elected. The assembly elections were held in December 2018 and the panchayat polls in January this year. Elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state were held on April 11.
The election was held for 179 ZPTCs, for which 805 candidates, including 162 independents, are in the fray. Officials said polling was held for 1850 MPTCs, for which 6,146 candidates are in the fray.
The SEC said the poll percentage stood at 77.63 per cent. The elections were held from 7 AM to 5 PM, while in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, it started at 7 AM and concluded at 4 PM, officials said.
Unanimous elections had earlier been held for 63 MPTCs and one ZPTC seat. The first phase of polling on May 6 witnessed 76.80 per cent voter turnout. The Telangana State Election Commission had last month released the election schedule for 5,817 MPTCs and 539 ZPTCs and announced that the first phase polls would held on May 6, the second on May 10 and the third on May 14.
Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to two upper tiers of local bodies. The elections are being held through ballot and counting would be held on May 27, officials had earlier said.
After the ZPTC and MPTC polls, Mandal Praja Parishad and Zilla Praja Parishad (ZPP) members will be elected. The assembly elections were held in December 2018 and the panchayat polls in January this year. Elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state were held on April 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Cheerleaders Bear Challenge of India's Strict Cricket Tradition
- IPL 2019: CSK Vs DC, Can MS Dhoni Help CSK Reach Another Final?
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results