Telangana: TDP's L Ramana to Join TRS; Thanks Chandrababu Naidu in Resignation Letter

After getting a nod for a key post in the TRS followed by a meeting with its president and the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TD Telangana president L Ramana at last decided to switch loyalties. In a few days Ramana will join the TRS in the presence of KCR.

In a resignation letter addressed to the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, L Ramana bid his goodbye to the party and expressed his gratitude towards the former chief minister for three decades of support. I am resigning to the TD party and will be joining the TRS for participation in Telangana growth, he clarified.

With the Minister of Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Ramana met KCR at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and got an assurance to get a suitable position. A leader of weavers’ community, Ramana is likely to contest the Huzurabad bypoll on the TRS ticket.

Ramana said that he is prepared to enter the TRS fold after its president and the state chief minister has assured him of recognition and post in the party.

The issues discussed with KCR included Huzurabad bypoll, key post, MLA ticket, and current political scenario, opposition parties, and weavers welfare.

