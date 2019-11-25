Telangana Transport Employees Call off Months-old Agitation; KCR Meets Governor

Hyderabad: The nearly two-month-old strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation over various demands was called off on Monday, a top trade union leader said.

The TSRTC employee unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader, Aswathama Reddy, said the decision to end the strike was taken to halt alleged attempts to 'privatise' the corporation.

Over 48,000 employees of TSRTC went on an indefinite strike since October 5, demanding among other things, merger of the corporation with the state transport department. However, neither the TSRTC management nor the state government have acceded to any demand of the workers.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here.

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, is said to have discussed the issues of privatisation of bus routes and fate of the agitating employees among other issues.

Last Saturday, the transport unions had called for an intensified agitation after the high court gave a verdict in favour of the government’s proposal to privatise bus routes in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

