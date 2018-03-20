Telangana Zila Parishad Member Puts Her Property on Sale to Fulfil Poll Promises

Disappointed with the Telangana government for not releasing funds, a district level public representative in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district has put up her property for sale to fulfil electoral promises.The "sale" banner put up by the member explains the reason, "When we contested, we made various promises of development in villages. But the government has not released funds and we are not able to fulfil promises. It’s my social responsibility to fulfil electoral promises. Therefore, I put my property on sale."Speaking to CNN News18, Sailaja Reddy, a ZPTC (Zila Parishad Territorial Council) member, said, "For farmers, I promised laying of roads to fields, construction of drains in villages, etc. People ask questions, and there is no answer why no developmental work has taken place."Reddy hopes to collect about Rs 40 lakh after selling her property. “At least some developmental work can be done with the money. I also wanted to bring the issue to the notice of the government, so that they release funds for all mandals,” Reddy added.She had also moved to Hyderabad High Court last year for release of funds. "The HC issued directions to government to release about Rs 540 crore, pending for entire Ranga Reddy district. But still, no funds have been released," she added.Sailaja Reddy was elected on a TRS ticket in 2014.​