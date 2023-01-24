Telangana's New Secretariat Complex to be Inaugurated on KCR’s Birthday; Stalin, Soren to Attend

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly constructed secretariat complex in Hyderabad on February 17, the birthday of Rao, also known as KCR. The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar among many others.

Revealing the details of the event, state Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that the ceremony will take place between 11.30 am to 12.30 pm on February 17. Before the inauguration, Vedic scholars along with astrologers will perform Vastu Puja, Sudarshana Yagam, and Chandi Yagam.

Later, Rao along with chief guests will attend a public meeting at the parade grounds in Secunderabad on the same day.

The CM laid the foundation for the construction of the new secretariat on June 27, 2019. He named the new secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Earlier, it was decided to inaugurate the secretariat on Dasara last year. As the construction works were not completed, it got postponed and the CM decided to inaugurate the same on his birthday.

According to the officials, as the construction is still underway, Rao will inaugurate the CM block on the 6th floor. All blocks will be opened once the works are completed. The secretariat is of the height of 277.88 feet and it consists of two domes at the east and west sides in the roof top sky lounge, which were of 48 feet height each. As much as 14,659 square feet area has been allotted to park the vehicles of the CM as well as his ministerial colleagues out of a total of 3 lakh square feet parking area in the newly constructed secretariat complex.

The new secretariat with a built-up area of nearly 7 lakh square feet has been constructed with an estimation cost of Rs 600 crore.

Meanwhile, Rao visited the construction site of the new secretariat on Tuesday and instructed the officials to complete the work on war footing basis without comprising on the quality.

