Tell Friend Imran Khan About Abuse: Digvijaya Singh’s Jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pulwama Remarks Row

Congress’ Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu faced flak from his own party on Tuesday when former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh advised him to speak to his friend, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and convey to him that he is facing a backlash back home because of him.The tweet made in Hindi, reads, “Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne Dost Imran Bhai ko samjhaiye uski vajah se aap ko Gali padh rahi hai.” When to translated to English, it advises Sidhu to explain to Imran Khan about the abuse he faced here.Singh also asked the Pakistani PM to hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Digvijaya, in his tweet, told Imran that by doing so, he would not only bail out Pakistan out of the financial crisis but also be the front runner for the Nobel Peace Prize.The remark comes in the backdrop of Sidhu’s controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attack where he refrained from blaming Pakistan for the attack that left over 40 CRPF jawans dead. Sidhu has consistently advocated for dialogue with Pakistan.On Monday, SAD MLAs trooped into the Well of the House demanding the resignation of the Congress leader. Before the start of the Punjab budget session, Akali leaders set ablaze photographs of Sidhu, including those in which he is seen hugging the Pakistan Army chief, outside the House.The legislators, who were wearing black badges, also tried to disrupt Sidhu’s reply by yelling slogans against him.Sidhu then entered into a verbal duel with Majithia even as the Speaker asked them not to disrupt the Question Hour.The two leaders had taken potshots at each other, with Majithia asking the government to sack Sidhu for his “anti-national” remarks.