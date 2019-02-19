English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tell Friend Imran Khan About Abuse: Digvijaya Singh’s Jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pulwama Remarks Row
The remark comes in the backdrop of Sidhu’s controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attack where he refrained from blaming Pakistan for the attack that left over 40 CRPF jawans dead.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress’ Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu faced flak from his own party on Tuesday when former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh advised him to speak to his friend, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and convey to him that he is facing a backlash back home because of him.
The tweet made in Hindi, reads, “Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne Dost Imran Bhai ko samjhaiye uski vajah se aap ko Gali padh rahi hai.” When to translated to English, it advises Sidhu to explain to Imran Khan about the abuse he faced here.
Singh also asked the Pakistani PM to hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Digvijaya, in his tweet, told Imran that by doing so, he would not only bail out Pakistan out of the financial crisis but also be the front runner for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The remark comes in the backdrop of Sidhu’s controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attack where he refrained from blaming Pakistan for the attack that left over 40 CRPF jawans dead. Sidhu has consistently advocated for dialogue with Pakistan.
On Monday, SAD MLAs trooped into the Well of the House demanding the resignation of the Congress leader. Before the start of the Punjab budget session, Akali leaders set ablaze photographs of Sidhu, including those in which he is seen hugging the Pakistan Army chief, outside the House.
The legislators, who were wearing black badges, also tried to disrupt Sidhu’s reply by yelling slogans against him.
Sidhu then entered into a verbal duel with Majithia even as the Speaker asked them not to disrupt the Question Hour.
The two leaders had taken potshots at each other, with Majithia asking the government to sack Sidhu for his “anti-national” remarks.
The tweet made in Hindi, reads, “Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne Dost Imran Bhai ko samjhaiye uski vajah se aap ko Gali padh rahi hai.” When to translated to English, it advises Sidhu to explain to Imran Khan about the abuse he faced here.
Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne Dost Imran Bhai ko samjhaiye.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 19, 2019
Uski vajah se aap ko Gali padh rahi hai.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 19, 2019
Singh also asked the Pakistani PM to hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Digvijaya, in his tweet, told Imran that by doing so, he would not only bail out Pakistan out of the financial crisis but also be the front runner for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The remark comes in the backdrop of Sidhu’s controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attack where he refrained from blaming Pakistan for the attack that left over 40 CRPF jawans dead. Sidhu has consistently advocated for dialogue with Pakistan.
On Monday, SAD MLAs trooped into the Well of the House demanding the resignation of the Congress leader. Before the start of the Punjab budget session, Akali leaders set ablaze photographs of Sidhu, including those in which he is seen hugging the Pakistan Army chief, outside the House.
The legislators, who were wearing black badges, also tried to disrupt Sidhu’s reply by yelling slogans against him.
Sidhu then entered into a verbal duel with Majithia even as the Speaker asked them not to disrupt the Question Hour.
The two leaders had taken potshots at each other, with Majithia asking the government to sack Sidhu for his “anti-national” remarks.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
- After Pulwama, CRPF Madadgaar Has Become the Lifeline for Kashmiris All Over
- Old Fake Video of SRK Donating Money to Pakistan is Viral. Twitter Responds With #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
- Avengers Endgame: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Almost Confirmed Quantum Realm Theory with This Major Spoiler
- Facebook is a Digital Gangster? UK Lawmakers Believe Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Show Leadership
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results