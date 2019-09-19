Take the pledge to vote

Tell Us How Many Factories Closed Due to Economic Slowdown, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Responds to PM Modi

'There is an economic slowdown in the country. The economy will be in trouble if the slowdown persists. Investment dynamic has gone wrong,' Pawar said at a meeting in Nanded.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Tell Us How Many Factories Closed Due to Economic Slowdown, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Responds to PM Modi
File photo of NCP president and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar.
Nanded/Hingoli (Maharashtra): Instead of telling how many new factories have come up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should state how many factories have closed down due to

the slowdown, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.

Addressing meetings of party workers ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, the former Union minister also spoke about "Marathi manoos" getting elbowed out from the former textile district of Mumbai.

"There is an economic slowdown in the country. The economy will be in trouble if the slowdown persists. Investment dynamic has gone wrong," Pawar said at a meeting in Nanded.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi tells new factories have come in the country. But instead of telling how many have come, he should declare how many factories have closed down," Pawar tweeted later.

Lakhs of youngsters are jobless, he alleged. At a meeting in Hingoli, Pawar said of the 120 textile mills in Mumbai, the state's capital, only ten are operating.

"Mumbai was once the biggest textile hub in the world. There were 120 textile mills where four lakh workers worked...now in place of these mills, 30-storey, 40-storey buildings have come up, where we don't get to see my Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaker), that property is in the hands of other people," he added.

About 16,000 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra alone, the former Union agriculture minister said, without specifying the period.

Increasing debt, vagaries of climate and low prices for agricultural produce were among the reasons for farmer suicides, Pawar said.

"But they (the ruling party) have nothing to do with farmers. They say they will waive loans of companies, but not of farmers, as companies give employment. But the one who feeds us doesn't get loan waiver," the NCP chief said.

