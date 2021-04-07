Telugu Desam Legislature Party Merges with TRS in Telangana After Its 2 MLAs Write to Speaker

In a setback to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is already diminished in Telangana, its two sitting legislators on Wednesday gave a letter to the Assembly Speaker indicating their intention to merge the TD Legislature Party with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP). In the 2018 Assembly polls, the TDP had won two seats in Khammam District.

TDP legislators Mecha Nageshwar Rao and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who represent Ashwaraopeta and Satthupalli Assembly constituencies respectively, called on Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and handed over a letter regarding the merger.

By the time of giving the merger letter to the Speaker both of them were seen wearing the pink shawls of the TRS party. Accepting their letter, the Speaker’s office issued a notification today allowing the two-member TDLP to merge with the TRSLP. Assembly Secretary Dr V Narsimha Charyulu has taken the necessary measures of the TD’s merger into the TRS as per legislature processes.

It may be said here that the two legislators might have informed the TDP National President and former chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu. Now, L Ramana is heading the TDP in Telangana with seniors like Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and a few others.

Earlier, the two MLAs held parleys with the TRS leadership and called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to get into the party.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here