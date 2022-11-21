CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Politics » Ten Held for Assaulting BJP MLA in Karnataka Village
1-MIN READ

Ten Held for Assaulting BJP MLA in Karnataka Village

IANS

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 14:46 IST

Chikmagalur, India

In order to quell the mob surrounding MLA Kumaraswamy, the police had to resort to lathi charge. (IANS Photo)

In order to quell the mob surrounding MLA Kumaraswamy, the police had to resort to lathi charge. (IANS Photo)

According to sources, the villagers were protesting with the body of a woman who died in elephant attack. The villagers vented out their ire on BJP MLA, for not doing anything regarding elephant menace

Ten villagers were arrested on Monday on charges of assaulting BJP MLA from Mudigere Assembly constituency M.P. Kumaraswamy after a woman died in elephant attack in the district.

The arrests were made from Hullemane Kunduru village in Mudugere taluk, where the incident had taken place on Sunday.

According to sources, the villagers were protesting with the body of a woman who died in elephant attack. BJP MLA Kumaraswamy had visited the spot late in the evening.

The villagers vented out their ire on BJP MLA, for not doing anything regarding elephant menace  and arriving late, though they were protesting since morning. They started questioning him in singulars, then hurled abuses, tore his clothes and started beating him up.

RELATED NEWS

Later, they chased him. Amid stone pelting, the MLA was rescued and escorted to his vehicle by police. The villagers had also damaged vehicles.

In order to quell the mob surrounding MLA Kumaraswamy, the police had to resort to lathi charge.

The final rites of Shobha, the local woman, are yet to be conducted and the police action might trigger a more volatile situation in the village.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Tags:
first published:November 21, 2022, 14:46 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 14:46 IST