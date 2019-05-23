Tenali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tenali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VCK -- -- Karumanchi Ravi Kumar BJP -- -- Ramakrishna Patibandla APP -- -- Thota Sadasiva Rao JSP -- -- Nadendla Manohar PPOI -- -- Bommu Mangamma CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Pilli Rana Prathap INC -- -- Dr. Chandu Sambasivudu TDP -- -- Alapati Rajendra Prasad NVP -- -- S.B.M. Venkateswara Rao NVCP -- -- Syed Khamurunnissa IND -- -- Bh. Suresh Reddy IND -- -- Sk. Tayarunnisa NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Annabathuni Siva Kumar

91. Tenali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,62,998 voters of which 1,27,494 are male and 1,35,458 are female and 46 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tenali , recorded a voter turnout of 77.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.84% and in 2009, 78.09% of Tenali 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Alapati Rajendra Prasad of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 19,065 votes which was 9.97% of the total votes polled. Alapati Rajendra Prasad polled a total of 1,91,232 (36.57%) votes.INC's Nadendla Manohar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2884 (1.71%) votes. Nadendla Manohar polled 1,68,384 which was 36.57% of the total votes polled.Tenali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तेनाली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తెనాలి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).