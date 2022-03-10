Tengnoupal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NPF is leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Tengnoupal seat in Manipur. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Letpao Haokip (BJP), Wairok Morung Makunga (INC), Kh. David Maring (RPOIA), Jamkholun Haokip (IND), Tantanga Kohai Moshilpha (IND), D. Korungthang (NPF).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 93.55%, which is 3.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by D Korungthang of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tengnoupal results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.42 Tengnoupal (टेंग्नौपाल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Chandel district of Manipur. Tengnoupal is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.11%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 46015 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 22,791 were male and 23,224 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tengnoupal in 2019 was: 1,019 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 46,242 eligible electors, of which 22,834 were male,23,408 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 49,457 eligible electors, of which 24,376 were male, 25,081 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tengnoupal in 2017 was 192. In 2012, there were 108 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, D Korungthang of INC won in this seat defeating Yangkholet Haokip of BJP by a margin of 4,656 which was 11.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, D Korungthang of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kh David Charanga of NPF by a margin of 6,627 votes which was 21.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 42 Tengnoupal Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Tengnoupal are: Letpao Haokip (BJP), Wairok Morung Makunga (INC), Kh. David Maring (RPOIA), Jamkholun Haokip (IND), Tantanga Kohai Moshilpha (IND), D. Korungthang (NPF).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.17%, while it was 61.51% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tengnoupal went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.42 Tengnoupal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 70. In 2012, there were 62 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.42 Tengnoupal comprises of the following areas of Chandel district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Tengnoupal constituency, which are: Chandel, Hiyanglam, Kakching, Wangjing Tentha, Heirok, Saikul, Phungyar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tengnoupal is approximately 12436 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tengnoupal is: 24°24’13.3"N 94°12’48.2"E.

