Tenkasi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

222. Tenkasi (तेनकासी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Kolam District). Tenkasi is part of 37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,92,168 eligible electors, of which 1,43,298 were male, 1,48,853 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tenkasi in 2021 is 1039.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,63,584 eligible electors, of which 1,30,276 were male, 1,33,306 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,323 eligible electors, of which 1,07,917 were male, 1,07,406 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tenkasi in 2016 was 227. In 2011, there were 196.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Selvamohandas Pandian S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Palani Nadar S of INC by a margin of 462 votes which was 0.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sarath Kumar.R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Karuppasami Pandian.V of DMK by a margin of 22,967 votes which was 13.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.3% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 222. Tenkasi Assembly segment of Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tenkasi are: Selva Mohandas Pandian S (AIADMK), Palani Nadar S (INC), Udhayakumar K M (ADK), Chandrasegar S (PT), Sureshkumar S (APTADMK), Selvakumar R (NIRP), Thirumalaimuthu R (MNM), Mohamed S (AMMK), Mugundhan K (MIPA), Vincentraj R (NTK), Jeganathan M (AMPK), Arokkiya Prabhu J (IND), Doctor Karuppasamy S (IND), Palanikumar A (IND), Palanimurugan P (IND), Madasamy A (IND), Ramesh R (IND), Reegankumar M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.4%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.02%, while it was 79.03% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 222. Tenkasi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 316. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

222. Tenkasi constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Veerakeralamputhur Taluk Tenkasi Taluk (Part) Kuthukalvalasai, Pattakurichi, Tiruchitrambalam, Melapavoor, Kulasekarapatti, Gunaramanallur, Pattappathu, Courtallam, Courtallam Slopes R.F., Ayiraperi, Mathalamparai, Sillaraipuravu, Kallurani, Thippanampatti and Avudaiyanoor villages. Tenkasi (M), Sundarapandiapuram (TP), Ilanji (TP), Melagaram (TP) and Courtalam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Tenkasi is 509 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tenkasi is: 8°58’29.3"N 77°25’13.8"E.

