Tension Along Border Escalates Again; Assam Police Fire on Mizoram Civilians: Official

Tension along the Mizoram-Assam border escalated again on Tuesday when personnel of the Assam police allegedly fired on civilians of the neighbouring state injuring one, an official said.

The incident occurred three weeks after a violent clash between police forces of the two North-eastern states left seven people dead and over 50 injured on July 26 and a process of rapprochement is on, Kolasib district Deputy Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana said.

