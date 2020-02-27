Tension at Visakhapatnam Airport as TDP Chief Visits City; YSR Congress Workers Protest
A large number of Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters also reached the airport to welcome their party chief.
Former Andhra CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu during a press conference in Mangalagiri on Monday. (News18)
Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday as ruling YSRCP workers gathered there to protest against leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the coastal city.
Naidu was arriving on his first visit to the port city after it was declared the executive capital by the YSRCP government last month.
Carrying party flags and banners, TDP leaders and workers reached the airport to welcome him. YSRCP workers also gathered there to protest against Naidu's visit. Holding black flags, they raised slogans of "Babu go back".
YSRCP leaders said the former chief minister had no moral right to visit Visakhapatnam after opposing it as the executive capital. Naidu is leading the movement to demand that Amaravati be retained as the only state capital.
There was a huge mobilisation of police personnel outside the airport to prevent clashes between the two groups.
Police have denied permission to the TDP chief to take out a rally from the airport to Pendurthy.
But Naidu vowed to go ahead with his two-day visit to north Andhra region.
The state Assembly last month passed two Bills for decentralisation of state capital. Visakhapatnam and Kurnool will be developed as the two other capitals in addition to Amaravati. Visakhapatnam will be developed as the executive capital while Kurnool will be developed as judicial capital. The state Assembly will continue to function in Amaravati.
