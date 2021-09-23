Tension Grips Chhattisgarh Congress Again After Health Minister's Aide Booked For 'Manhandling' Paramedic

After weeks of unusual calm, Chhattisgarh has again become politically-charged with an FIR lodged against Congress party secretary Pankaj Singh, a close aide of Health Minister TS Singh Deo in Bilaspur. Local MLA Shailesh Pandey has called the incident an act of political vendetta. Reacting to the public outburst of the Pandey, Bilaspur Congress district unit on Thursday adopted a resolution to expel him from the party for six years over indiscipline.

The proposal now will be sent to the state president Mohan Markam, said a local leader adding the details of the local happenings have already been sent to the state president.

Pandey, an MLA in Bilaspur, had protested at the police station on Wednesday with his supporters openly alleged that he and his aides are being targeted by police for being supporters of the health minister.

The minister has been locked in a steamed tussle of power which had forced both the leaders and their supporters to knock at the doors of the party high command in New Delhi recently.

Baghel, upon his return to Raipur, had announced that he had invited Rahul Gandhi to visit the state and see the progress while Singh Deo had offered a diplomatic response saying he will do whatever the high commands ask him to.

Singh has been booked by Bilaspur police for assaulting a paramedic over alleged delay in carrying out sonography of a poor patient at CIMS on Sep 18. The man, Tulachand Tande, lodged a complaint the next day with police, who booked Singh under sections 186, 353 and section 3 of Chhattisgarh Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property Act 2010.

Congress media cell in-charge CG Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said that it’s a non-political matter and the police acted upon a complaint. It’s a state where the CM’s 84-year-old father too is arrested and jailed for breaking the law, he added.

