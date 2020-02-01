Tension in Country Because Govt Doesn't Know What Citizens Want, Says Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot said unlike the BJP, Congress believes in keeping all religions, sections and classes together.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the government did not know what people really expected of it, leading to protests and tensions in the country.
Gehot was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for party candidate from Badali Assembly constituency, Devendra Yadav.
"There is a lot of tension in the country since over a month. There was no requirement of protests but if this government understood what citizens want, this situation wouldn't have arrived," he said.
He said the Congress believes in keeping all religions, sections and classes together.
"Whether it was the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or the present leadership, they have always looked at Indians as one. Neither their policies nor decisions affected citizens in a wrong way," Gehlot said.
Applauding Yadav's work in Rajasthan, Gehlot said leader like him, who believes in inclusive development, should get an opportunity. He said Delhi needs an emphatic and progressive leader.
Yadav said, "When I was in Rajasthan and had a challenge to develop the rural areas of the state, I received immense support from citizens and Congress to bring that development at the ground level. Delhi has expanded further and there is a requirement of infrastructure development at many places."
Yadav is a former MLA from the Badli constituency and was succeeded by AAP leader Ajesh Yadav in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast And Furious 9 Director Explains Shocking Return of Han Lue In F9 Trailer
- No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
- Nike Vaporfly Shoes Will Not be Banned, No Matter How Much Rivals May Have Wanted