Tension Over Power Reaches Bal Thackeray's Memorial Event as Fadnavis Faces Shiv Sena's War Cry

Mumbai: Days after the BJP lost its oldest and the only major Hindutva ally, the effect of the soured relationship was witnessed on Sunday at the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray where former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was subjected to sloganeering.

The incident took place while Fadnavis was leaving Shivaji Park in the metropolis minutes after offering his respects to the leader. A group of Shiv Sena supporters were heard raising slogans in Marathi — "sarkar kunauchi. shiv sena chi (whose government? Shiv Sena's)".

They also raised Fadnavis' assembly poll campaign slogan: 'I will be back (as CM)' along with the Sena's traditional 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai' war cry.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Slogan of "Sarkar kunauchi? Shiv Sena chi" (Whose government? Shiv Sena's) raised by Shiv Sena workers, when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was leaving after paying tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary today, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/AbsA5Gm1f5 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

There were no Shiv Sena leaders, except Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar, when Fadnavis arrived at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the founder of the Maharashtrian party.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had tweeted a video containing some of the late Sena patriarch's rousing speeches, and had added his voice-over as a tribute.

The Sena and the BJP contested the October Assembly polls together and won 161 seats between them, before the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's insistence on equal sharing of the chief ministerial tenure led to acrimony and stalemate in government formation.

Following weeks of bitter political drama, the Sena is currently in the process of forming a non-BJP government with support from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. ​

(With PTI inputs)

