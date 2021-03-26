Teok Candidate List: Key Contests in Teok Assembly Constituency of Assam

Teok Assembly constituency in Jorhat district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Teok seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Renupoma Rajkhowa of AGP won from this seat beating Pallabi Saikia Gogoi of INC by a margin of 5,049 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Membar Gogoi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Hemanta Kalita of AGP by a margin of 30,333 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Teok Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Teok constituency are: Renupoma Rajkhowa of AGP, Pallabi Gogoi of CONG, Kabindra Chetia Phukan of RD