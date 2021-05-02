Teok Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

102. Teok (टेक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Jorhat district of Assam. It shares a border with . Teok is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.42%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,35,847 eligible electors, of which 68,025 were male, 67,821 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Teok in 2021 is 997.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,18,981 eligible electors, of which 61,073 were male, 57,908 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,13,212 eligible electors, of which 56,433 were male, 56,779 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Teok in 2016 was 607. In 2011, there were 301.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Renupoma Rajkhowa of AGP won in this seat by defeating Pallabi Saikia Gogoi of INC by a margin of 5,049 votes which was 5.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 42.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Membar Gogoi of INC won in this seat defeating Hemanta Kalita of AGP by a margin of 30,333 votes which was 37.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 102. Teok Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Teok are: Pallabi Gogoi (INC), Renupoma Rajkhowa (AGP), Rubi Neog (LJP), Kabindra Chetia Phukan (IND), Simanta Kumar Dutta (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.72%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.6%, while it was 70.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 102. Teok constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 152. In 2011 there were 151 polling stations.

EXTENT:

102. Teok constituency comprises of the following areas of Jorhat district of Assam: Teok thana (excluding Lahing mouza) and Hatigar mouza in Jorhat thana in Jorhat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Jorhat.

The total area covered by Teok is 324 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Teok is: 26°50’38.4"N 94°23’30.8"E.

