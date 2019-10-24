Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Teosa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तिवसा, Tiosa, Tivsa): Rajesh Shriram Wankhade of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Teosa (तिवसा, Tiosa, Tivsa) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Rajesh Shriram Wankhade
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
39. Teosa ( ( Tiosa, Tivsa) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Teosa Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
14034
33.17%
Rajesh Shriram Wankhade
VBA
12252
28.96%
Dipak Devrao Sardar
INC
12248
28.95%
Adv. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur
BMKP
2396
5.66%
Pradip Gangadhar Mahajan
PJP
862
2.04%
Chhotu Maharaj Wasu Pawan Vijay Wasu
BSP
285
0.67%
Abdul Naim Abdul Jalil
IND
113
0.27%
Sanjay Shivling Kolhe
NOTA
61
0.14%
Nota
IND
36
0.09%
Dilip Bajirao Dhanade
IND
18
0.04%
Mo. Rajik Sk. Hasan
PPI(D)
--
0.00%
Bodakhe Sanjay Gopalrao

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.64% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,95,119 eligible electors, of which 1,51,438 were male, 1,43,681 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 408 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,70,408 eligible electors, of which 1,41,064 were male, 1,29,344 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 408 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,43,802.

Teosa has an elector sex ratio of 948.78.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv Yashomati Thakur (Sonawane) of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20441 votes which was 12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Adv Yashomati Thakur of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 26130 votes which was 17.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes and the in the 39. Teosa Assembly segment of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Amravati Parliament seat was won by IND.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.01%, while it was 60.77 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.01%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 319 polling stations in 39. Teosa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 316.

Extent: 39. Teosa constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Teosa Tehsil, Morshi Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Ner Pinglai and Dhamangaon, Amravati Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Shirala, Mahuli Jahangir, Nandgaon Peth and Walgaon and Bhatkuli Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle – Ashti and Kholapur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Teosa is: 21.0697 77.8807.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Teosa results.

