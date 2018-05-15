Terdal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud Wins

Live Status BJP Siddu Savadi Won

Terdal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,16,384 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,537 are male, 1,07,757 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.21 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,599 votes (1.71%) securing 46.31% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.65%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,244 votes (9.84%) registering 50.3% of the votes polled.In 2018 this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.43%