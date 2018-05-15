GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Terdal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud Wins

Live election result of 20 Terdal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Terdal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:38 PM IST
Terdal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,16,384 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,537 are male, 1,07,757 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.21 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status BJP Siddu Savadi Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8721350.40%Siddu Savadi
INC6632438.33%Umashree
JD(S)124357.19%Basappa K Konnur
NOTA20121.16%Nota
KRRS12620.73%Gangappa Shreeshailappa Meti
NMC10910.63%R. Veeresh Prasad (Veeresh Nekar)
IND7110.41%Kallappa Ramappa Picheli
SHS3570.21%Basavaraj Bhimappa Gayakwad
AIMEP3190.18%Javeed Inamdar
BMP2980.17%Mohammad Rafeeq Badshadou
PPP2810.16%Prabhakar Chalawadi
BJSC2790.16%Pooja Mallappa Bevoor
INCP2640.15%M M Nadaf
JHP1940.11%Malakappa Kallappa Saptasagar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,599 votes (1.71%) securing 46.31% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.65%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,244 votes (9.84%) registering 50.3% of the votes polled.In 2018 this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.43%

Check the table below for Terdal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

