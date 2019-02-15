English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terror Bases in Pakistan Must be Destroyed: VHP to Modi Government on Pulwama Attacks
In a statement, VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said the act was perpetuated by a local youth, indoctrinated in the name of religion.
New Delhi: A day after the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the VHP on Friday said terrorist bases in Pakistan must be destroyed and expressed hope that the Indian government would respond to it "resolutely, firmly and effectively".
