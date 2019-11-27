Take the pledge to vote

Terror Incidents in J&K Have Come Down to Almost Nil after Abrogation of 370, Says Rajnath Singh

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that total normalcy prevails in Kashmir with government offices and educational institutions functioning fully.

Updated:November 27, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted in Lok Sabha that after abrogation of provisions of Article 370, terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil.

He also said the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been coordinating to fight terrorism in the state.

"Terror incidents have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30-35 years. But I must compliment the forces.

"I can confidently say after abrogation of Article 370, terror incidents, in comparison to the past, have now come down to almost nil (Lag bhag na ke barabar)," he said.

The Defence Minister also said that normalcy was fast returning to Kashmir. He was responding to an issue raised by Congress member K Suresh on the recent killings of a few people in terror incidents.

Two people were killed and seven injured in blasts in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

In separate incidents last month, five migrant labourers from West Bengal were killed and two truck drivers were killed by terrorists.

Suresh also accused the government of misleading the House that normalcy has been restored in the state.

Singh said since the past five-and-half years, except Kashmir there has been no major incident in the country. In case of Jammu and Kashmir, it has been witnessing terror incidents since last 30-35 years, he said.

Not satisfied with Singh's reply, Opposition members said normalcy has to be restored.

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that total normalcy prevails in Kashmir with government offices and educational institutions functioning fully, but internet connection will be restored after the local administration feels it is fit to do so.

He also asserted that not a single person has died in police firing since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of the state although many feared there would be bloodshed and more killings.

