'Terrorists Abound in All Religions': Under Fire for Godse Remarks, Kamal Haasan Banks on History for Defence

Terrorists abound in all religions, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said on Friday, clarifying his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse which have sparked a political slugfest.Haasan, who kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that “free India's first extremist was a Hindu” in reference to Godse, said: “You can find reference to terrorists in all religions. History shows that there are extremists in all religions… my speech that day was about peace and harmony; I am reaching out to Muslims, Christians and Hindus.”He added that he did not feel threatened and though the quality of polity was going down, he would not indulge in mudslinging.Tension prevailed at a public meeting of the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder on Thursday after two unidentified persons allegedly hurled eggs and stones at the dais, police said.No one was injured in the incident at Aravakurichi which happened when Haasan was getting off the stage after completing his address. He was escorted to safety, police said. MNM workers roughed up the two persons suspected to have hurled stones and eggs , before police rescued them and took then away for questioning.The incident came just days after reports that footwear was hurled at Haasan as he was campaigning though his party denied the reports.Meanwhile, police in Coimbatore district denied permission for the actor to undertake campaign for the Sulur bypoll on Friday.