Tested Negative for COVID-19, BJP MP Suresh Prabhu ‘Isolates’ Self as Precautionary Measure

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Prabhu has ‘isolated’ himself at his residence for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure, even after he was tested negative for the COVID-19. Prabhu was tested following his recent visit from virus-hit Saudi Arabia, to attend the second Sherpas meeting last week.

So far, Saudi Arabia has reported 171 cases.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the BJP leader said that he would not be able to attend the ongoing Parliament sessions till the end of this isolation period.

As per media reports, the letter stated, "I wish to inform that consequent upon my return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Second Sherpas' Meeting for the upcoming G20 Summit in At Khobar on March 10, 2020, as a precautionary measure, even after testing negative, I have kept myself under isolation at my residence for the next 14 days in the wake of the Corona Virus spread as per advisories.”

"Therefore, I would not be able to attend Parliament Sessions till the end of this isolation period. This precautionary step has been taken into consideration the health of all the Members of Parliament and the Parliament Staff and Visitors," it added.

Battling with pandemic, a total of 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. As many as three deaths have been reported in the country while the state and central government are gearing up to contain the virus outbreak.

