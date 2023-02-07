The BJP, attempting to establish itself as a major challenger in the political landscape of Punjab, is contemplating testing its preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the upcoming bypolls to Jalandhar constituency.

The Jalandhar bypoll has been necessitated by the recent death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo yatra.

As part of its plans, BJP’s top state leaders converged at the meeting of the Jalandhar district working committee on Monday, kicking off the mobilization of party cadre and planning ahead of the polls. State chief Ashwani Sharma, who also participated in the meeting, maintained that the party would be going full throttle for the bypoll.

“We are galvanizing our party cadre and are hopeful that we would be able to send a strong message to our political opponents whenever the bypolls are announced,” Sharma said.

The party is not only planning a major cadre mobilization but party bigwigs are also expected to be visiting the region soon to marshal the resources. Party sources said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be spending several days in the state ahead of the bypolls and so would many other Union ministers.

BJP sources said Jalandhar is among the important Lok Sabha constituencies marked out by the high command for special focus and special campaigns would be held in the days to come.

“Meghwal would be coming on a 72-hour visit to Jalandhar and he would participate in various programmes in the Lok Sabha constituency,’’ said a leader.

The leader added that the candidate for the bypoll is yet to be finalised but sources said names doing the rounds include National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla, Doaba’s Dalit leader Avinash Chander, and two-time MLA and grandson of Dr BR Amebdkar’s aide Seth Kishan Das. Chander is also considered to be a close confidant of Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

With the bypoll coming up, all parties, including the BJP, are eyeing the Ravidassia community and the recent Guru Ravidass Parkash Utsav celebrations in Jalandhar witnessed leaders making a beeline to the event. The BJP, too, is trying to focus on the community to expand its voter base in the state.

