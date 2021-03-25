politics

Tezpur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tezpur Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Tezpur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tezpur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tezpur constituency are: Prithviraj Rabha of AGP, Anuj Kumar Mech of CONG, Janmoni Borah of AJP

Tezpur Assembly constituency in Tezpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Tezpur seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Brindaban Goswami of AGP won from this seat beating Hiranya Bhuyan of INC by a margin of 34,663 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rajen Borthakur of INC won from this this constituency defeating Brindaban Goswami of AGP by a margin of 21,582 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Tezpur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 25, 2021, 15:30 IST