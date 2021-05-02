Tezpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

73. Tezpur (तेजपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sonitpur district of Assam. It shares a border with . Tezpur is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,87,714 eligible electors, of which 92,806 were male, 94,906 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tezpur in 2021 is 1023.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,65,087 eligible electors, of which 83,546 were male, 81,541 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,913 eligible electors, of which 77,782 were male, 74,131 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tezpur in 2016 was 724. In 2011, there were 446.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Brindaban Goswami of AGP won in this seat by defeating Hiranya Bhuyan of INC by a margin of 34,663 votes which was 25.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 52.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rajen Borthakur of INC won in this seat defeating Brindaban Goswami of AGP by a margin of 21,582 votes which was 20.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.27% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 73. Tezpur Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Tezpur are: Anuj Kumar Mech (INC), Prithiraj Rava (AGP), Janmoni Borah (AJP), Nayanmoni Choudhury (SUCIC), Alok Nath (IND), Akash Jyoti Singha (IND), Sheikh Mohammad Sadique (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.17%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.05%, while it was 69.81% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 73. Tezpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 200. In 2011 there were 198 polling stations.

EXTENT:

73. Tezpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonitpur district of Assam: Tezpur thana [excluding Bihaguri, Bahbari (Part) and Garaimari mouzas] in Tezpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sonitpur.

The total area covered by Tezpur is 339 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tezpur is: 26°37’40.1"N 92°45’52.6"E.

