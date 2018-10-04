English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thakur Leader Raja Bhaiyya Likely to Form New Party in UP Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls
The six-time Independent MLA from Kunda, who is popularly knows as Raja Bhaiyya, plans to launch the party on the occasion of completing 25 years in politics.
Raja Bhaiyya earlier had close ties with the Samajwadi Party but is now said to be in constant touch with the top BJP leadership.
Lucknow: Raghuraj Pratap Singh, a prominent Thakur leader of Uttar Pradesh, is all set to launch his own political party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Political observers say that Raja Bhaiyya’s party can “galvanise the upper caste votes” and may end up helping the BJP in 2019 by preventing shift in votes to a possible SP-BSP alliance.
In the recent Rajya Sabha polls, he had voted in the favour of BJP candidate. Raja Bhaiyya's closeness to the BJP is also seen as a fall out of the SP-BSP understanding. Raja Bhaiyya had stated that he will not be voting in favour of the BSP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls. The political hostility between Raja Bhaiya and BSP chief Mayawati is well known in UP.
The formation of Raja Bhaiyya’s party and Shivpal Yadav breaking away from Samajwadi Party to form his political party is likely to further divide the opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
