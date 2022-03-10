Thakurdwara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Thakurdwara seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Navab Jan (SP), Abid (IND), Shah Faisal Ansari (AAP), Salma Aaga (INC), Ajay Pratap Singh (BJP), Mujahid Ali (BSP), Mohd Javed (IND), Suraj Singh (RSD), Jalaluddin (ASPKR), Shahnawaj (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.84%, which is 0.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Navab Jan of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.26 Thakurdwara (ठाकुरद्वारा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Thakurdwara is part of Moradabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 350704 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,810 were male and 1,63,873 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thakurdwara in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,978 eligible electors, of which 1,85,816 were male,1,61,919 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,372 eligible electors, of which 1,68,790 were male, 1,40,571 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thakurdwara in 2017 was 198. In 2012, there were 78 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Navab Jan of SP won in this seat defeating Rajpal Singh Chauhan of BJP by a margin of 13,409 which was 5.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 42.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kunwar Servesh Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vijay Kumar of MD by a margin of 37,974 votes which was 17.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 26 Thakurdwara Assembly segment of the 6. Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Moradabad Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Moradabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.74%, while it was 71.19% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Thakurdwara went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.26 Thakurdwara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 361. In 2012, there were 319 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.26 Thakurdwara comprises of the following areas of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Sharif Nagar, 2 Thakurdwara, Panchayats 34 Jatpura, 35 Sultan Dost, 36 Sumal Khera, 37 Sultanpur Munda, 38 Rajpur Keshariyawa, 39 Kankar Khera, 40 Tumaria Kalan, 41 Fatanpur, 42 Sahaspuri, 43 Dhakia Peeroo, 44 Sidhwali, 45 Sarkara Khas of 3 Jatpura KC, Panchayats 50 Malakpur Semli, 52 Dakiya Jatt, 53 Rehta Mafi, 54 Dilari Changeri, 56 Budhanpur, 58 Payandapur, 59 Karanpur of 4 Dilari KC and Thakurdwara Municipal Board of 1 Thakurdwara Teshil; Panchayats 47 Udmanwal, 48 Baheri, 51 Barahi Lalpur Ahatmali, 52 Satti Khera, 53 Birpur Fatehullapur, 54 Udawala, 55 Padia Nagla Mustahkam, 56 Chandpur Mustahkam, 59 Burhanpur Mustahkam, 60 Kukar Jhundi and 61 Chaturpur Naik of 4 Bhojpur Dharmpur KC of 2 Moradabad Teshil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Thakurdwara constituency, which are: Barhapur, Dhampur, Kanth, Moradabad Rural, Suar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Thakurdwara is approximately 529 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thakurdwara is: 29°08’04.2"N 78°49’17.0"E.

