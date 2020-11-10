Thakurganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Thakurganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Thakurganj (ठाकुरगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Kishanganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kishanganj. Thakurganj is part of 10. Kishanganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.46%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,87,527 eligible electors, of which 1,48,683 were male, 1,38,785 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thakurganj in 2020 is =CP55/CM55*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,57,209 eligible electors, of which 1,35,030 were male, 1,22,175 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,541 eligible electors, of which 1,03,871 were male, 92,670 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thakurganj in 2015 was 29. In 2010, there were 25.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Naushad Alam (Tatpauwa) of JDU won in this seat by defeating Gopal Kumar Agrawal of LJP by a margin of 8,087 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 41.23% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Naushad Alam of LJP won in this seat defeating of JDU by a margin of 6,963 votes which was 5.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 28.3% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 53. Thakurganj Assembly segment of Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. INC's Dr Mohammad Jawed won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Thakurganj are: Md. Kalimuddin (LJP), Md. Naushad Alam (JDU), Saud Alam (RJD), Devbret Kumar Ganesh (JAPL), Navin Kumar Mallah (SHS), Mahbub Alam (AIMIM), Shahanavaj (RSMJP), Gopal Kumar Agarwal (IND), Shakir Alam (IND), Md. Safir Alam (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.35%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 70.06%, while it was 65.39% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 273 polling stations in 53. Thakurganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 240. In 2010 there were 210 polling stations.

Extent:

53. Thakurganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Kishanganj district of Bihar: Community Development Block Thakurganj; Gram Panchayats Singhimari, Lohagarha, Satkauwa, Dighalbank, Dhantola, Karuamani, Mangra, Jagir Padampur, Tarabari Padampur, Ikra, Dahibhat, Atgachhia and Tulshia of Dighalbank Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Kishanganj.

Thakurganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has NepalWest Bengal adjoining seats: NepalWest Bengal.

The total area covered by Thakurganj is 592.04 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Thakurganj is: 26°23'35.2"N 87°55'20.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thakurganj results. Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.