Thalassery Candidate List: Key Contests in Thalassery Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thalassery constituency are: A. N. Shamseer of CPI(M), M. P. Aravindakshan of CONG

Thalassery Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thalassery seat is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. A N Shamseer of CPM won from this seat beating A P Abdullakutty of INC by a margin of 34,117 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kodiyeri Balakrishnan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Rijil Makkutty of INC by a margin of 26,509 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vadakara Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Thalassery Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:37 IST