Thalassery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Adv A N Shamseer of CPIM Leading

13. Thalassery (Tellichery) (थालास्सेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with Puducherry. Thalassery is part of 3. Vadakara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,75,143 eligible electors, of which 81,190 were male, 93,953 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thalassery in 2021 is 1157.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,67,024 eligible electors, of which 76,351 were male, 90,673 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,689 eligible electors, of which 66,900 were male, 82,789 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thalassery in 2016 was 682. In 2011, there were 515.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. A N Shamseer of CPIM won in this seat by defeating A P Abdullakutty of INC by a margin of 34,117 votes which was 25.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 53.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan of CPIM won in this seat defeating Rijil Makkutty of INC by a margin of 26,509 votes which was 22.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 56.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 13. Thalassery Assembly segment of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thalassery are: M P Aravindakshan (INC), Adv A N Shamseer (CPIM), Shamseer Ibhrahim (WPOI), Aravindhakshan S/O Kausu (IND), C O T Naseer (IND), Haridasan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.45%, while it was 78.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 13. Thalassery constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 148. In 2011 there were 144 polling stations.

EXTENT:

13. Thalassery constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Thalassery Municipality and Chockli, Eranholi, Kadirur, New– Mahe and Panniyannur Panchayats in Thalassery Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Thalassery is 73 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thalassery is: 11°44’49.6"N 75°31’29.3"E.

