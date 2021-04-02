Thalli Candidate List: Key Contests in Thalli Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Thalli Assembly constituency in KRISHNAGIRI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thalli seat is part of the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Prakaash,Y. of DMK won from this seat beating Ramachandran,T. of CPI by a margin of 6,245 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ramachandran. T. of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Prakaash. Y. of DMK by a margin of 6,435 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thalli Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thalli constituency are: Dr. C. Nagesh Kumar of BJP, T. Ramachandran of CPI, M. V. Sekar Yadav of GMK, Ashokkumar of IJK, Mary Selvaraj of NTK