Thalli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Thalli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

56. Thalli (थल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Karnataka (Bangalore, Ramanagara, Chamrajnagar Districts). Thalli is part of 9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,51,178 eligible electors, of which 1,28,931 were male, 1,22,214 female and 33 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thalli in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,749 eligible electors, of which 1,18,854 were male, 1,10,888 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,376 eligible electors, of which 96,393 were male, 87,983 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thalli in 2016 was 12. In 2011, there were 11.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prakaash,Y. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Ramachandran,T. of CPI by a margin of 6,245 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 39.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramachandran. T. of CPI won in this seat defeating Prakaash. Y. of DMK by a margin of 6,435 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 47.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 56. Thalli Assembly segment of Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thalli are: Ramachandran T (CPI), Dr Nagesh Kumar C (BJP), Ashok Kumar V (IJK), Usha M (NGPP), Sekar M V (AMMK), Mary Selvarani R (NTK), Ravi G (SP), Janaki G (VTVTK), Kumar M (IND), Devappa Alias Devagowda Y (IND), Ravi Muniswamy (IND), Vasanthamma N (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.06%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.46%, while it was 84.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 56. Thalli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 292. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

56. Thalli constituency comprises of the following areas of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu: Denkanikottai Taluk (Part) Komaranapalli, Belagundapalli, Kalugondapalli, Madagondapalli, Saragapalli, Kodiyalam, Anniyalam, Maruthanapalli, Kasi Agraharam, Thandarai, Jagirkarupalli, Nagappan Agraharam, Hosappuram, Kundumaranapalli, Bairamangalam, Bodichipalli, Pachappanatti, Jakkeri, Anekollu, Mallasandiram, Thogarai Agraharam, Devaganapalli, Periamadakondapalli, Kempatti, Sathanur, Ulimaranapalli, Gumlapuram, Unisenatham, Binnamangalam, Doddaubbanur, Kuppatti, Kakkadasam, Ulimangalam, Arasakuppam, Bethireddi, Bevanatham, Bettamugulalam, Hanumanthapuram, Rathinagiri, Sandanapalli, Noganoor, Thavarakarai, Gettur, Ballapalli, Sarandapalli, Daravendram, Thallikothanoor, Kottamaduvu, Arupalli, Thalli, Chudasandiram, Achubalu, Chikkaverapalli, Averipally Agraharam, Nallumaru Agraharam, Kunchan Agraharam, Marupalli, Jawalagiri, Agalakotta, Settipalli, Palayamkotta, Karandapalli, Andevanapalli, Irudukotta, Belalam, Kolatti, Salivaram, Malligarjunadurgam, Madakkal, Nandimangalam, Thaggatti, Manchukondapalli, Kottaiyur, Urigam, Anchetty, Doddamanchi and Natrapalayam villages. Kelamangalam (TP) and Denkanikottai (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri.

The total area covered by Thalli is 1828 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thalli is: 12°25’01.9"N 77°44’12.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thalli results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here