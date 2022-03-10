Thana Bhawan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RLD Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Thana Bhawan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Suresh Kumar (BJP), Ashraf Ali Khan (RLD), Arvind Deshwal (AAP), Rama Adil (IND), Saddam (SDPOI), Zaheer Malik (BSP), Sherpal Alias Sudhir Alias Sher Singh (IND), Rakesh Kumar (ASPKR), Ikram (AIMIM), Satya Sanyam Bhuryan (INC).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.63%, which is -2.68% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suresh Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thana Bhawan results.

RELATED NEWS Dalits Protest After Temple Priest Refuses Water to Sanitation Workers in UP

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.9 Thana Bhawan (थाना भवन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Thana Bhawan is part of Kairana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 326231 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,78,176 were male and 1,48,010 female and 45 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thana Bhawan in 2019 was: 831 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,53,128 eligible electors, of which 1,71,460 were male,1,39,899 female and 46 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,85,142 eligible electors, of which 1,58,780 were male, 1,26,356 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thana Bhawan in 2017 was 684. In 2012, there were 507 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Abdul Waris Khan of BSP by a margin of 16,817 which was 7.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.78% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Suresh Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 265 votes which was 0.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 15.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9 Thana Bhawan Assembly segment of the 2. Kairana Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 32 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Thana Bhawan are: Suresh Kumar (BJP), Ashraf Ali Khan (RLD), Arvind Deshwal (AAP), Rama Adil (IND), Saddam (SDPOI), Zaheer Malik (BSP), Sherpal Alias Sudhir Alias Sher Singh (IND), Rakesh Kumar (ASPKR), Ikram (AIMIM), Satya Sanyam Bhuryan (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.31%, while it was 61.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Thana Bhawan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.9 Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 313. In 2012, there were 283 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.9 Thana Bhawan comprises of the following areas of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Thana Bhawan, Panchayats 1 Taprana, 2 Purmafee, 3 Nonagali, 4 Silawar, 5 Gadhipukhta, 6 Malandi, 7 Tana, 8 Goharni, 9 Ranjhad, 10 Bhainswal 1, 11 Sikka, 12 Kedi, 13 Babri, 14 Butrada, 15 Sontta, 16 Banteekheda, 17 Karodahati, 19 Kaservakalan, 20 Titauli of 2 Shamli KC, Garhipuktha Nagar Panchayat, Thana Bhawan Nagar Panchayat and Jalalabad Nagar Panchayat of 2 Shamli Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Pindaura Jahangir, 2 Hathchhoya and 3 Mundet of 1 Un KC of Kairana Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Thana Bhawan constituency, which are: Deoband, Gangoh, Kairana, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Thana Bhawan is approximately 423 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thana Bhawan is: 29°33’28.8"N 77°22’22.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thana Bhawan results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.