Thane Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ठाणे): Kelkar Sanjay Mukund of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Thane (ठाणे) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
148. Thane (ठाणे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,36,034 eligible electors, of which 1,77,275 were male, 1,58,752 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 125 service voters had also registered to vote.

PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
4002
54.90%
Kelkar Sanjay Mukund
MNS
2716
37.26%
Avinash Anant Jadhav
NOTA
298
4.09%
Nota
BMHP
115
1.58%
Godbole Yogesh Vishwanath
BSP
106
1.45%
Kedarnath Ruparam Bharti
IND
52
0.71%
Eknath Ananda Jadhav

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,22,390 eligible electors, of which 1,71,286 were male, 1,51,098 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 125 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,07,240.

Thane has an elector sex ratio of 895.51.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kelkar Sanjay Mukund of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12588 votes which was 6.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.86% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajan Vichare of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 2441 votes which was 1.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 32.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 148. Thane Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.9%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.58%, while it was 51.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.68%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 377 polling stations in 148. Thane constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 358.

Extent: 148. Thane constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Thane Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1, 2, 10, 12 &13.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Thane is: 19.2517 72.9731.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Thane results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
