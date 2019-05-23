Thane Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Thane Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Rajeshchanna Baijnath Jaiswar IND -- -- Shubhangi Vidyasagar Chavan IND -- -- Vitthal Natha Chavan IND -- -- Ramesh Kumar Thakurprasad Shrivastav BJAP -- -- Ajay Baburam Gupta BHMP -- -- Usman Moosa Shaikh ABJS -- -- Dilip Prabhakar Aloni (Joshi) NTP -- -- Jain Surendrakumar BRSP -- -- Jadhav Prabhakar Anant HND -- -- Omkar Nath S. Tiwari IND -- -- Pokharkar Vinod Laxman SHS -- -- Rajan Baburao Vichare BMP -- -- Rajesh Siddhanna Kamble JAP -- -- Madhavilata Dineshkumar Maurya VBA -- -- Mallikarjun Saibanna Pujari SVBP -- -- Bramhadev Rambakshi Pande APOI -- -- Sudhakar Narayan Shinde SVPP -- -- Subhashchandra Ratandeo Jha IND -- -- Digambar Yalappa Bansode IND -- -- Om Prakash Pal IND -- -- Dr. Akshay Anant Zodge SSRD -- -- Hemant Kisan Patil NCP -- -- Anand Prakash Paran Jpe

25. Thane is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2%. The estimated literacy level of Thane is 89.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajan Vichare of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,81,299 votes which was 26.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 56.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sanjeev Ganesh Naik of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 49,020 votes which was 6.54% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 40.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 30 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.5% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Thane was: Rajan Vichare (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 11,41,737 men, 9,31,467 women and 47 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Thane is: 19.1943 72.9702Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ठाणे, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); থানে, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); ठाणे, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); થાને, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); தானே, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); థానే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಥಾಣೆ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); താനെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)