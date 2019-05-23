Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Thane Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Thane (ठाणे) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
25. Thane is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2%. The estimated literacy level of Thane is 89.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajan Vichare of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,81,299 votes which was 26.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 56.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Sanjeev Ganesh Naik of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 49,020 votes which was 6.54% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 40.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 30 contestants in 2009.

Thane Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Rajeshchanna Baijnath Jaiswar
IND
--
--
Shubhangi Vidyasagar Chavan
IND
--
--
Vitthal Natha Chavan
IND
--
--
Ramesh Kumar Thakurprasad Shrivastav
BJAP
--
--
Ajay Baburam Gupta
BHMP
--
--
Usman Moosa Shaikh
ABJS
--
--
Dilip Prabhakar Aloni (Joshi)
NTP
--
--
Jain Surendrakumar
BRSP
--
--
Jadhav Prabhakar Anant
HND
--
--
Omkar Nath S. Tiwari
IND
--
--
Pokharkar Vinod Laxman
SHS
--
--
Rajan Baburao Vichare
BMP
--
--
Rajesh Siddhanna Kamble
JAP
--
--
Madhavilata Dineshkumar Maurya
VBA
--
--
Mallikarjun Saibanna Pujari
SVBP
--
--
Bramhadev Rambakshi Pande
APOI
--
--
Sudhakar Narayan Shinde
SVPP
--
--
Subhashchandra Ratandeo Jha
IND
--
--
Digambar Yalappa Bansode
IND
--
--
Om Prakash Pal
IND
--
--
Dr. Akshay Anant Zodge
SSRD
--
--
Hemant Kisan Patil
NCP
--
--
Anand Prakash Paran Jpe

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.5% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Thane was: Rajan Vichare (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 11,41,737 men, 9,31,467 women and 47 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Thane Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Thane is: 19.1943 72.9702

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ठाणे, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); থানে, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); ठाणे, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); થાને, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); தானே, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); థానే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಥಾಣೆ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); താനെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
