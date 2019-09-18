Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Thane MNS Appeals Residents to Sell Houses Only to Marathi-speakers, Puts up Hoardings

MNS hoardings carried the names of party leader Abhijit Phanse and the party's Thane and Palghar district Chief Avinash Jadhav.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thane MNS Appeals Residents to Sell Houses Only to Marathi-speakers, Puts up Hoardings
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Thane: Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday put up hoardings in Thane city, making appeal to city residents to sell or let their houses only to Marathi-speakers.

"Apla Thane-Marathi Thane" (Our Thane, Marathi Thane) said the slogan on the hoardings. The hoardings carried the names of MNS leader Abhijit Phanse and the party's Thane and Palghar district Chief Avinash Jadhav.

A spokesperson of Thane MNS claimed that the party was receiving complaints that it was becoming difficult for Marathi-speakers to buy or rent a house in the city, hence it issued this appeal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram