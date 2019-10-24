Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Thanesar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (थानेसर): Ashok Kumar Arora of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Thanesar (थानेसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Ashok Kumar Arora
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Thanesar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (थानेसर): Ashok Kumar Arora of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Thanesar (थानेसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Thanesar (थानेसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kurukshetra district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,93,017 eligible electors, of which 1,01,147 were male, 91,869 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 497 service voters had also registered to vote.

Thanesar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
25853
45.43%
Subhash Sudha
INC
25816
45.36%
Ashok Kumar Arora
IND
2950
5.18%
Parveen Choudhary
BSP
476
0.84%
Naveen Kumar
JJP
432
0.76%
Yogesh Kumar
NOTA
424
0.74%
Nota
INLD
295
0.52%
Kalawati
IND
121
0.21%
Khushi Ram
AAP
120
0.21%
Sumit Hindustani
IND
106
0.19%
Karnail Singh
JMBP
98
0.17%
Amardeep Kaur
NVP
70
0.12%
M P Kaushik
IND
46
0.08%
Chander Bhan
PPI(D)
41
0.07%
Kanahiya Lohot
BSCP
33
0.06%
Raj Rani
SUCI(C)
32
0.06%
Comrade Raj Kumar Sarsa

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,70,438 eligible electors, of which 90,667 were male, 79,771 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 497 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,22,244.

Thanesar has an elector sex ratio of 908.27.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Subhash Sudha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 25638 votes which was 19.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Kumar Arora of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8285 votes which was 9.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.82% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 13. Thanesar Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.56%, while it was 73.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.06%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 194 polling stations in 13. Thanesar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 172.

Extent: 13. Thanesar constituency comprises of the following areas of Kurukshetra district of Haryana: PCs Darrakalan, Sirsala and Palwal of Thanesar-I KC, KC Thanesar-II and Darrakalan MC of Thanesar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Thanesar is: 29.9645 76.832.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Thanesar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram