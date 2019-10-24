Thanesar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (थानेसर): Ashok Kumar Arora of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Thanesar (थानेसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kurukshetra district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,93,017 eligible electors, of which 1,01,147 were male, 91,869 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 497 service voters had also registered to vote.

Thanesar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 25853 45.43% Subhash Sudha LEADING INC 25816 45.36% Ashok Kumar Arora IND 2950 5.18% Parveen Choudhary BSP 476 0.84% Naveen Kumar JJP 432 0.76% Yogesh Kumar NOTA 424 0.74% Nota INLD 295 0.52% Kalawati IND 121 0.21% Khushi Ram AAP 120 0.21% Sumit Hindustani IND 106 0.19% Karnail Singh JMBP 98 0.17% Amardeep Kaur NVP 70 0.12% M P Kaushik IND 46 0.08% Chander Bhan PPI(D) 41 0.07% Kanahiya Lohot BSCP 33 0.06% Raj Rani SUCI(C) 32 0.06% Comrade Raj Kumar Sarsa

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,70,438 eligible electors, of which 90,667 were male, 79,771 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 497 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,22,244.

Thanesar has an elector sex ratio of 908.27.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Subhash Sudha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 25638 votes which was 19.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Kumar Arora of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8285 votes which was 9.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.82% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 13. Thanesar Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.56%, while it was 73.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.06%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 194 polling stations in 13. Thanesar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 172.

Extent: 13. Thanesar constituency comprises of the following areas of Kurukshetra district of Haryana: PCs Darrakalan, Sirsala and Palwal of Thanesar-I KC, KC Thanesar-II and Darrakalan MC of Thanesar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Thanesar is: 29.9645 76.832.

