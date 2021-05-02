Thanjavur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Arivudainambi V of AIADMK leading

174. Thanjavur (Tanjore) (तंजावुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thanjavur is part of 30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,90,772 eligible electors, of which 1,38,997 were male, 1,51,718 female and 57 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thanjavur in 2021 is 1092.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,68,767 eligible electors, of which were male, female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,995 eligible electors, of which 99,574 were male, 1,02,428 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thanjavur in 2016 was . In 2011, there were 232.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, M. Rangaswamy of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating B.Anjugam of DMK by a margin of 26,874 votes which was 14.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.37% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.Rengasamy of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S.N.M.Ubayadullah of DMK by a margin of 7,329 votes which was 4.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 174. Thanjavur Assembly segment of Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thanjavur are: Arivudainambi, V (AIADMK), Dr Ramanathan, P (DMDK), Karikala Cholan, S (NCP), Neelamegam, T K G (DMK), Sundaramohan, G (MNM), Subadevi, R (NTK), Xavier, A (PPOIS), Santhosh M (IND), Sabthagiri, R (IND), Dinesh Babu, D (IND), Bharath, B (IND), Vasuki, N (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.72%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.37%, while it was 74.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 174. Thanjavur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was . In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

174. Thanjavur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Thanjavur Taluk (Part) Pudupattinam, Avusahibthottam, Kadakadappai, Melachittakadu, Pinnainallur, Pulianthoppu and Pillaiyarpatti villages. Thanjavur (M), Neelagiri (CT), Nanjikottai (CT) and Vallam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Thanjavur is 95 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thanjavur is: 10°45’29.9"N 79°07’08.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thanjavur results.

