English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Thankful to Congress for Helping Me Expose Oppn's Hollowness': PM Modi on No-confidence Motion
In the first BJP parliamentary party meeting in the ongoing Monsoon Session, Modi said the motion brought by the opposition underscored its political immaturity and lack of understanding and substance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders L K Advani, Party President Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj during BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress over the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against his government, saying he was "thankful" to the party as it allowed him to expose the opposition's hollowness.
In the first BJP parliamentary party meeting in the ongoing Monsoon Session, Modi said the motion brought by the opposition underscored its political immaturity and lack of understanding and substance, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.
The meeting also saw top party leaders, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, besides BJP president Amit Shah felicitating the prime minister and also speaking on the matter.
Party sources said Shah targeted the opposition, saying such a motion is brought when a government loses its majority or there is unrest in the country, but there was no reason for it to sponsor such a move, which was comprehensively defeated with 326 members voting against it and only 126 supporting.
Swaraj made a reference to the wide margin to attack the opposition, while Gadkari said it was spreading confusion over a host of issues among the masses and it lacked a real agenda.
The prime minister said the members of the BJP and its allies should be felicitated for the win. He also praised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's speech on the motion and asked party members to take it to the masses, Kumar said.
Modi was told by people during his recent tour to the African countries about the motion against his government, Kumar said.
Also Watch
In the first BJP parliamentary party meeting in the ongoing Monsoon Session, Modi said the motion brought by the opposition underscored its political immaturity and lack of understanding and substance, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.
The meeting also saw top party leaders, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, besides BJP president Amit Shah felicitating the prime minister and also speaking on the matter.
Party sources said Shah targeted the opposition, saying such a motion is brought when a government loses its majority or there is unrest in the country, but there was no reason for it to sponsor such a move, which was comprehensively defeated with 326 members voting against it and only 126 supporting.
Swaraj made a reference to the wide margin to attack the opposition, while Gadkari said it was spreading confusion over a host of issues among the masses and it lacked a real agenda.
The prime minister said the members of the BJP and its allies should be felicitated for the win. He also praised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's speech on the motion and asked party members to take it to the masses, Kumar said.
Modi was told by people during his recent tour to the African countries about the motion against his government, Kumar said.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Slip of Tongue? UK Foreign Secretary Told Everybody that His Chinese Wife is Japanese
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Twitter Hopes Academics Will be Able to Address Toxic Conversations on The Social Network
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...